European Space Agency hosts first Mars live stream

The European Space Agency is set to stream on YouTube the first live images directly from Mars, according to statement from the agency. The stream will start at 6 p.m. Central European Time, or noon ET, and reveal a new image about every 50 seconds.

 NASA/Getty Images

(CNN) — Here is Mars in real time.

