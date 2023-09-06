Former U.S. Ambassador to South Africa Patrick Gaspard tells Bianna Golodryga that President Putin's recent Russian-African summit in St. Petersburg "fell flat."

(CNN) — From the moment Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine seemed inevitable, Europe knew it would soon have to ask itself some very complicated questions. 

High among those was whether the continent could wean itself off the Russian gas it had thirstily guzzled for decades – and avoid being at the mercy of President Vladimir Putin should he cut that supply off in response to support for Ukraine. 