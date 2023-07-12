(CNN) — The European Parliament on Wednesday voted in favor of legally binding targets to protect and restore nature in the European Union, despite strong opposition from some policymakers.

The flagship EU nature law will also require countries to introduce measures to restore nature on a fifth of their land and sea by 2030.

