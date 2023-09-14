US Marshal describes manhunt that led to escaped inmate's capture
(CNN) — The convicted murderer who escaped a Pennsylvania prison last month is back behind bars – now facing additional charges – after a nearly two-week manhunt that captured national attention and unsettled the surrounding community.

Police caught Danilo Cavalcante, 34, by surprise in the woods of South Coventry Township on Wednesday morning, where a police dog played a critical role in his dramatic capture.

CNN’s Danny Freeman, Lauren Mascarenhas, Rob Frehse, Alessandra Freitas, Kristina Sgueglia, Duarte Mendonca, Samantha Beech, Ashley R. Williams and John Miller contributed to this report.