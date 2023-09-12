Official says 'suicide by cop' is a 'possibility' amid Pennsylvania fugitive manhunt
Video play button

(CNN) — Escaped Pennsylvania inmate Danelo Cavalcante is in custody, Pennsylvania State Police announced.

“This is a message from Pennsylvania State Police. The search for Danelo Cavalcante is over. The subject is now in custody,” a reverse 911 call sent to area residents said.

CNN’s Jessica Xing, Kristina Sgueglia, Celina Tebor, Brian Todd and Aaron Cooper contributed to this report.