(CNN) — Eritrean forces prevented a mission led by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) deputy head of Ethiopia from entering a village in Tigray on Thursday, aid workers on the ground told CNN.

“On 25 May 2023, a mission led by UNOCHA deputy head of Ethiopia comprised from UNOCHA, UNDSS, WHO and other INGOs were prohibited from entering Gemhalo village in Tahtay Adiyabo woreda (district) by Eritrean forces,” they said.