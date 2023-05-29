Erdogan survived the biggest test of his political career. What’s next?

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gestures to supporters at the presidential palace after winning the presidential runoff in Ankara, Turkey on Monday.

 Chris McGrath/Getty Images

(CNN) — President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday emerged as winner of the country’s presidential election, proving himself resilient against the opposition bloc as he extends his rule into a third decade.

Official results showed Erdogan winning with 52.1% of the vote, while opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu emerged with 47.9%.