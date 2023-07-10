Erdogan links Sweden’s NATO bid to Turkey joining the EU

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made the surprise announcement at a news conference in Istanbul on July 10.

(CNN) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday that Brussels should clear the path for Ankara’s accession to the European Union, before his country approves Sweden’s bid for NATO membership.

Erdogan’s statement, which surprised diplomats, came on the eve of a NATO summit in Lithuania, where Sweden’s membership is on the agenda.

