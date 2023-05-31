Erdogan intent on taking back Istanbul after presidential victory

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gives a speech during the 79th General Assembly of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey in Ankara on May 30.

 Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

(CNN) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stretched his rule into a third decade after Sunday’s presidential election victory. His achievement, however, fell short of the city of Istanbul – a strategic and personal crown jewel the leader is determined to take back in 10 months’ time.

Speaking on top of a campaign bus outside his Istanbul residence on Sunday, Erdogan sang to a crowd of cheering supporters and declared his next step – to take back the city in the March 2024 municipal elections.

CNN’s Gul Tuysuz in Istanbul contributed to this report