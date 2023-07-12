(CNN) — The Biden administration on Wednesday proposed new federal rules to reduce the level of harmful lead dust in millions of homes, schools and child-care facilities.

Even though lead has been phased out of paints for decades, the harmful substance is still found in many older buildings. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates lead paint is still in about 31 million houses built before 1978, and 3.8 million of those homes house one or more children under the age of 6.