Angry parents in Nebraksa are protesting outside a daycare where a one-year-old girl died after being left in a van for several hours.

(CNN) — A childcare employee has been arrested after a 1-year-old child died Monday after being left in a daycare van, police in Omaha, Nebraska, said.

An Omaha Police Department statement did not give details of the exact circumstances that led to the child’s death, and how long the child was in the van has not yet been determined, according to officer Chris Gordon.