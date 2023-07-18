Original Apple iPhone sells for more than $190,000
(CNN) — A first-edition 2007 Apple iPhone has sold for more than $190,000 at auction, far exceeding the estimate.

Dubbed the “Holy Grail” by auctioneer LCG Auctions, the 4GB model was expected to fetch in the region of $50,000-$100,000.

