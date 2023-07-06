El Paso Walmart shooter nods ‘yes’ when asked if he was sorry for the massacre

(CNN) — The man being sentenced on federal charges for fatally shooting 23 people and wounding 22 others at a Texas Walmart nodded “yes” Thursday when asked by the son of a victim if he was sorry for the massacre.

For a second emotional day, survivors and relatives of victims of the August 2019 slaughter in El Paso gave impact statements in Patrick Crusius’ sentencing hearing, coming face-to-face with the man who carried out one of the deadliest attacks targeting Latinos in modern US history.

CNN’s Ashley Killough and Holly Yan contributed to this report.