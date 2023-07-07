Efforts to bring justice to Rohingya must be accelerated, ICC chief prosecutor says

International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan visits Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh on July 6.

 Tanbir Miraj/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor told CNN Friday that efforts to bring justice for the Rohingya must be accelerated and the world cannot look away from the ongoing crisis.

Chief prosecutor Karim Khan visited Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, for four days this week to hear testimony from survivors of alleged genocide by Myanmar’s military against its Rohingya population.

