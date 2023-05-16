(CNN) — Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso appeared before lawmakers on Tuesday in a showdown with potentially dramatic consequences: The embattled president faces a looming impeachment vote – but could turn the tables on his political enemies through a constitutional clause known as “mutual death.”

The country’s opposition-led National Assembly is gearing up to vote on impeaching Lasso, who is accused of embezzlement and interfering in the negotiation of a shipping contract related to the export of oil products. Lasso has insisted he is innocent and says the allegations are politically motivated.