ECUADOR: PRES CANDIDATE KILLED 10 DAYS BEFORE ELECTION
Video play button

Quito, Ecuador (CNN) — A candidate in Ecuador’s upcoming presidential election, Fernando Villavicencio, was assassinated at a campaign event in the capital Wednesday, as a deadly escalation of violence and crime grips the South American country.

The bloody incident prompted Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso to request help from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation.

CNNE’s Gerardo Lemos in London, CNN’s Stefano Pozzebon, Kiarinna Parisi, Duarte Mendonca, Richard Roth, Nikki Carvajal, Priscilla Alvarez and Alex Stambaugh contributed reporting.