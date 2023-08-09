Reporter gives details on assassination of Ecuador's presidential candidate
Video play button

Quito, Ecuador (CNN) — A candidate in Ecuador’s upcoming presidential election, Fernando Villavicencio, was assassinated at a campaign event Wednesday, President Guillermo Lasso confirmed on social media, vowing the killing will not go unpunished.

Villavicencio was shot dead at a Movimiento Construye political rally at a school north of the capital Quito, campaign team members Cristian Zurita and Rodrigo Figueroa told CNN.

Journalist David Shortell in Mexico City, CNN’s Stefano Pozzebon and Kiarinna Parisi contributed reporting.