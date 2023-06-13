(CNN) — Humans originated in Africa, but when exactly our earliest ancestors left the continent and how they spread around the world has been intensely debated by archaeologists.

Two fossils unearthed in a cave in northern Laos suggest that Homo sapiens, our own species, was living in the region some 86,000 years ago, according to a new study. The finding challenges the prevailing idea that humans’ path across the globe was linear and took place in a single wave about 50,000 to 60,000 years ago. 