(CNN) — Dutch military intelligence warned the American intelligence service, CIA, last year about an alleged Ukrainian plan to blow up the Nord Stream pipelines three months before they were hit, Dutch public broadcaster NOS reported on Tuesday without specifying a source.

The report was based on a joint investigation by NOS, Dutch television news show Nieuwsuur [Newshour] and German media Die Zeit and ARD.

CNN’s Natasha Bertrand, Alex Marquardt and Haley Britzky contributed to this report.