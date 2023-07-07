#18. Mark Rutte, Netherlands

- Approve: 29%

- Disapprove: 65%

- No opinion: 6%

Mark Rutte has served as prime minister of the Netherlands for 12 years. The Netherlands has many political parties, and the election of a prime minister requires a coalition of support from the nation's legislature. This process involves the constant work of coalition-building and management in order to maintain the office. Although Rutte is commonly viewed as corrupt, his party—the center-right People's Party for Freedom and Democracy—is the biggest in a fragmented system, allowing for him to remain in power.

 SEM VAN DER WAL/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

(CNN) — The Dutch government has collapsed after failing to reach an agreement on curbing immigration.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Friday that his government would tender its resignation to the Dutch king, triggering new elections to be held in the fall.