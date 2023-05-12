The driver who police say crashed his car into a group of migrants outside a Brownsville, Texas, shelter on Sunday, killing eight, was "obviously intoxicated" when officers arrived and said in Spanish, "They got in my way," according to the arrest report obtained by CNN.

George Alvarez, 34, has been charged with eight counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of aggravated assault and remains in custody on a $3.6 million bond, according to police.