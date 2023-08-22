Drew Barrymore praises Reneé Rapp for being a protector after audience member encounter By Lisa Respers France, CNN Aug 22, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 'You know who I am': Man shouts at Drew Barrymore as he rushes stage Video play button 'You know who I am': Man shouts at Drew Barrymore as he rushes stage Drew Barrymore and Reneé Rapp were in the middle of a conversation on stage when a man rushed up to try and talk to Barrymore. Show more Show less 'You know who I am': Man shouts at Drew Barrymore as he rushes stage Drew Barrymore and Reneé Rapp were in the middle of a conversation on stage when a man rushed up to try and talk to Barrymore. Getty Images Drew Barrymore (left) and Renee Rapp are seen here in a split image. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Drew Barrymore has a new protector.The actress and daytime TV host was at the 92nd Street Y in New York City on Monday for a conversation with singer Reneé Rapp when a man yelled out Barrymore’s name, appearing to startle her.As the man approached the stage, security headed towards him as Rapp put her arm around Barrymore and escorted her backstage, as seen in video widely shared on social media.Afterward, Barrymore and Rapp returned to the stage as people in the audience applauded.“Well, I have a new definition of your sexiness, it’s that level of protectiveness,” Barrymore said to Rapp. “That went full ‘Bodyguard.’”Barrymore than left her chair to embrace Rapp before adding, “You’re my Kevin Costner!” to which Rapp, after laughing, responded, “I’ll be that.”Costner played a bodyguard hired to protect Whitney Houston’s character from a stalker in the 1992 feature film, “The Bodyguard.”CNN has reached out to representatives for Barrymore and Rapp for comment.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Kwik Trip signs first NIL deal with UW Marching Band member Person injured, another in custody following shooting near Madison/Fitchburg line Monday evening Rep. Derrick Van Orden announces death of oldest daughter Conservative group sues Wisconsin secretary of state over open records related to her appointment Poynette police arrest man who stole go-kart from Madison store Latest News Grant helps Madison non-profit expand job training programs in climate-related fields How to protect car batteries during extreme heat Movie theaters provide place to cool off during Wisconsin heat wave Wisconsin Republicans grill judicial commissioners with a focus on high court's new liberal majority Two people hospitalized after three-vehicle crash west of Arena More News