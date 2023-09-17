Drew Barrymore apologizes in wake of resuming her talk show during writers strike
(CNN) — Drew Barrymore announced on Sunday that she will pause the premiere of her talk show after receiving backlash over her decision to resume production as more than 11,000 television and film writers remain on strike.

“I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over,” Barrymore wrote in a statement posted to her verified Instagram page Sunday morning.