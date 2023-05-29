Dozens of NATO peacekeepers injured during clashes in northern Kosovo

NATO's peacekeeping Kosovo Force (KFOR) clash with local protesters at the entrance of the municipality office, in the town of Zvecan, Kosovo, on May 29.

 Laura Hasani/Reuters

(CNN) — At least 34 soldiers of NATO’s peacekeeping mission in Kosovo were injured during clashes with protesters in the northern part of the country Monday, according to the Italian defense ministry.

Tensions have risen in the past week after ethnically Albanian mayors took office in northern Kosovo, a majority Kosovo Serb area, following April elections that Kosovo Serbs had boycotted.

