Dozens feared drowned after migrant boat sinks off Spain’s Canary Islands

Another boat arrived at a port in Lanzarote, Canary Islands, on June 22, after being rescued at sea.

 Adriel Perdomo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Madrid (CNN) — Dozens of people are feared drowned after a migrant boat sank near Spain’s Canary Islands on Wednesday, according to Spanish officials and aid group Walking Borders.

Authorities have recovered two bodies, including a young boy, but the true number of those who were on board is not known.