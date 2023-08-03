Christiane Amanpour speaks to former federal prosecutor Jessica Roth, who explains the legal arguments surrounding Trump's latest indictment.

(CNN) — When former President Donald Trump appears in a Washington, DC, courtroom on Thursday he will be doing so in a building that had a direct view of the violence that unfurled at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Trump is scheduled to appear before a magistrate judge on four criminal charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

