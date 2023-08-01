CNN legal analyst breaks down latest Trump indictment
Video play button

(CNN) — Donald Trump has been indicted on criminal charges by a federal grand jury in a case that strikes at the former president’s efforts to remain in the White House after losing the 2020 election and undermine the long-held American tradition of a peaceful transfer of presidential power.

Trump is scheduled to appear at the Washington, DC, federal courthouse at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday.

CNN’s Dan Berman and Megan Trimble contributed to this report.