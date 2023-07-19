See floating barrier to deter migrant crossings along US-Mexico border
(CNN) — The Justice Department is assessing the situation along the Texas-Mexico border following reports that Texas troopers were told to push back migrants into the Rio Grande and ordered not to give them water, calling those reports “troubling” in a statement to CNN.

The Justice Department’s statement is the first public acknowledgment that the department is assessing the situation but falls short of opening an investigation. An assessment could be the first step toward an investigation.

CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz contributed to this report.