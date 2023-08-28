Video shows students walking out of campus after alert about 'armed and dangerous' individual
Video play button

(CNN) — The suspect in the fatal shooting of a faculty member at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Monday has been identified as a doctoral student at the school, a state official briefed by local law enforcement told CNN.

Tailei Qi is in custody on charges of first-degree murder charge and having a gun on education property, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s Office booking report.

CNN’s Eric Levenson contributed to this report.