A Pennsylvania park manager stumbled upon a bear cub with its head stuck in a plastic jug. Here's what happened next.

(CNN) — Pennsylvania Park Manager Sarah Lindgren is no stranger to wildlife, so when she saw a bear cub in distress, she knew exactly what to do.

Lindgren was driving through Cross Fork, a small village in northern Pennsylvania on Sunday, when she spotted a young bear on the side of the road with a plastic container stuck on its head.