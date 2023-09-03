Video shows Diplo, Chris Rock escaping Burning Man in the back of a truck
(CNN) — Diplo made it to his concert in Washington, DC, Saturday night with a tale to tell.

After a heavy rainstorm soaked the Burning Man festival, leaving more than 70,000 people stranded, the DJ and producer embarked on a muddy trek through the desert. With the help of some star-studded friends, a kind fan named Tony and some “hippies” with a Sprinter van, Diplo made it to his show.