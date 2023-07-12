Desperate scenes as more than 3.1 million people displaced by war in Sudan

Sudanese refugees cross into Chad near Koufroun, Echbara, on May 1.

 Gueipeur Denis Sassou/AFP/Getty Images/File

(CNN) — More than 3.1 million people have been forced to flee their homes amid an increasingly desperate humanitarian situation in war torn Sudan.

Human rights groups are warning of widespread ethnic violence, attacks on civilians and rampant sexual violence against women and girls as the warring factions - the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) - continue to battle for control of the northeastern African country.