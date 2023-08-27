Meteorologist details which regions could be affected by Tropical Storm Idalia
Video play button

(CNN) — With a tropical storm intensifying in the Gulf of Mexico and Florida’s largest city reeling from a racially motivated attack that left three Black people dead, Gov. Ron DeSantis left the campaign trail Sunday and returned to his state to navigate the crises.

DeSantis spoke Sunday afternoon from the state’s emergency operations center in Tallahassee to brace Florida’s gulf coast for Tropical Storm Idalia, which could make landfall as a hurricane as early as Wednesday.

CNN’s Kit Maher and Sara Smart contributed to this story.