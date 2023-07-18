DeSantis defends Pentagon proposal purging 'woke' policy from military
Video play button

(CNN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday defended his Pentagon plan in an exclusive interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, which would address recruiting woes by stripping the military of so-called “woke” policy.

“You clearly have a problem with recruiting,” DeSantis told Tapper. “And at this level everybody has acknowledged these recruiting levels are at a crisis.”

CNN’s Steve Contorno, Kit Maher and Haley Britzky contributed to this report.