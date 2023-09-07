A convicted murderer crabwalked between two prison walls to the roof and escaped - the same way an inmate briefly escaped in May at the same prison.

(CNN) — As authorities search for a convicted murderer who broke out of an eastern Pennsylvania prison last week, they’re encountering geographical challenges in a heavily wooded area they say make it easy for someone to hide.

Danelo Cavalcante has been on the run since August 31, when he escaped from the Chester County Prison in a rural area some 30 miles west of Philadelphia. Now in its eighth day Thursday, the search for him has unnerved county residents who’ve been told he’s extremely dangerous.

