Dennis Barnes, a 16-year-old senior, picks Cornell University after getting over 185 college acceptances

 Gerald Herbert/AP

Dennis "Maliq" Barnes, the New Orleans high school senior who was accepted at over 185 colleges and received more than $10 million in scholarship offers, announced Friday that he will attend Cornell University in the fall.

Barnes made the announcement from his school, International High School of New Orleans.