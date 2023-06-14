Demolition work on the section of I-95 that collapsed in Philadelphia will be completed by Thursday, governor says

Workers inspect and clear debris after the collapse of an overpass on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia.

 Mark Makela/Getty Images

(CNN) — Demolition work on the section of Interstate 95 that collapsed in Philadelphia on Sunday will be completed by Thursday, when teams will begin working around the clock to rebuild the overpass, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said at a news conference Wednesday.

The highway overpass came crashing down after the truck carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline crashed and exploded in flames under it, officials said. Crews have been working around the clock on demolition efforts.