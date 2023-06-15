Demolition work on the collapsed section of I-95 in Philadelphia is complete. Next comes the monthslong effort to rebuild

A view of the aftermath of the collapse of a part of I-95 highway after a fuel tanker exploded beneath it, in Philadelphia on June 11.

 Billy Kyle/Reuters

(CNN) — The demolition of the damaged section of Interstate 95 that crumbled last weekend after a tanker truck hauling gasoline crashed and burst into flames is now complete and construction is underway to rebuild the section of road, Pennsylvania’s governor announced Thursday evening.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has hired a contractor to backfill the gap in the roadway so that it can be paved over. Once complete, according to PennDOT, vehicles can return to the section of I-95 as crews work on a permanent bridge while keeping six lanes of traffic open.

