Delphi, Indiana, murders suspect told wife he killed two teen girls, unsealed documents allege

(CNN) — Richard Allen, the man charged with the 2017 killings of two teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana, confessed to the crime during a phone call with his wife while in custody, a newly unsealed court document alleges.

Allen was arrested in October and faces murder charges in the killings of Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14, whose bodies were found a day after they went for a hike along Delphi Historic Trails. He pleaded not guilty.

