Deliberations continue over then-Parkland school resource officer’s fate in rare trial over police conduct in a mass shooting

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School resource officer Scot Peterson, seen in court on Monday, has pleaded not guilty to 11 charges.

 Pool

(CNN) — Deliberations continue for a second day Tuesday in the trial of the former school resource officer who stayed outside during the 2018 mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida, high school – the culmination of a rare prosecution of a law enforcement officer over his response to a mass shooting.

Prosecutors say Scot Peterson, 60, ignored his training and common sense and chose to do nothing as 17 people, including 14 students, were gunned down at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in the deadliest high school shooting in US history. His attorney argued the then-deputy for the Broward Sheriff’s Office didn’t enter the building where the carnage unfolded because he couldn’t tell where the shots were coming from.

