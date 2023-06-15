Deliberations begin in Pittsburgh synagogue mass shooting trial

A photo exhibit entered into evidence in the trial showed bullet holes shattered the glass windows of the synagogue.

 US District Court Western PA

(CNN) — A federal jury began deliberating Thursday in the trial of the man accused of killing 11 worshippers at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue in 2018.

In closing arguments, prosecutors said the gunman, Robert Bowers, methodically shot as many people as he could find because of his hatred for Jews.