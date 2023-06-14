DEI programs in universities are being cut across the country. What does this mean for higher education?

(CNN) — Yoleidy Rosario-Hernandez was just seven months into a job as chief diversity officer at the New College of Florida when the news came: The board of trustees announced it was dissolving the diversity, equity and inclusion office.

The news, which came in February, disappointed Rosario-Hernandez, who spent those seven months busy – helping students with things like counseling resources and financial literacy, while also advising the school’s former president and assisting with recruitment efforts. (A New College spokesperson told CNN in a statement that the Office of Outreach and Inclusive Excellence was abolished and the position was no longer necessary.)