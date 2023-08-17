See Maui volunteers dousing hot spots with bottled water
(CNN) — The search for victims isn’t even halfway over, but the devastation wrought by Maui’s wildfires already defies imagination as scrutiny mounts over the cause – and the officials’ response.

At least 111 people – including children – were killed in last week’s catastrophe. And the tragedy is expected to intensify, with most of the burn zone still left to search, Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said Wednesday.

