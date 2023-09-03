Videos show Burning Man festival after heavy rain
(CNN) — Authorities are investigating a death at the Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert as thousands of people remain trapped on the site after heavy rains inundated the area and created thick, ankle-deep mud which sticks to campers’ shoes and vehicle tires.

Attendees were told to shelter in place in the Black Rock Desert and conserve food, water and fuel after a rainstorm swamped the area, forcing officials to halt any entering or leaving of the festival.

