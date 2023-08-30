See gas station roof ripped off as Hurricane Idalia rips through Florida
Video play button

(CNN) — Idalia weakened to a tropical storm Wednesday evening as it trekked across the Southeast, threatening parts of Georgia and the Carolinas with strong winds and flooding after pummeling parts of Florida.

In Florida’s Crystal River, water levels appeared to be receding but a high tide was still expected, making the existing flooding even more dangerous, city council member Ken Frink told CNN Wednesday afternoon.

CNN’s Lauren Mascarenhas, Eric Zerkel, Mary Gilbert, Brandon Miller, Melissa Alonso, Angela Fritz, Allison Chinchar, Taylor Ward, Devon M. Sayers, Paradise Afshar, Caitlin Kaiser, Sara Smart, Joe Sutton, Amy Simonson, Dave Alsup, Maureen Chowdhury, Elise Hammond and Ella Nilsen contributed to this report.