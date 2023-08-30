See gas station roof ripped off as Hurricane Idalia rips through Florida
(CNN) — Idalia weakened to a tropical storm Wednesday evening as it dumped rain and unleashed strong winds over parts of southern Georgia and the Carolinas, just hours after pummeling Florida’s west coast, where floodwater inundated communities and thousands lost power.

As the storm moved through South Carolina Wednesday night, the water level at the Charleston Harbor was higher than 9 feet, the National Weather Service said – making it the fifth highest water level ever recorded and only slightly lower than levels reached during Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Irma in 2017.

