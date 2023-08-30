See gas station roof ripped off as Hurricane Idalia rips through Florida
(CNN) — As Hurricane Idalia continues its violent trek across the Southeast – ripping off roofs and engulfing Florida cities in floodwater – more states are getting hammered by the mammoth storm.

Idalia is now lashing a 250-mile swath of the Southeast. And while the sky might be clearing in parts of storm-ravaged Florida, the danger is not yet over.

