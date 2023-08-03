Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters following his arraignment for criminal charges related to special counsel Jack Smith's probe into attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

(CNN) — Millions of Americans are immersed in a twisted world where language used to describe autocrats is being applied to America’s democratic institutions.

The draconian rhetoric, once reserved for the likes of tyrants and dictators, has become commonplace in right-wing media when referring to President Joe Biden and the elected government he leads. The dark and sinister language, normalized on mainstream conservative platforms such as Fox News, has been on full display this week during coverage of Donald Trump’s third indictment.