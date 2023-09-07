Hear what lawyers had to say after Masterson's rape sentencing
(CNN) — Actor Danny Masterson was sentenced on Thursday to 30 years to life in prison after he was convicted on two counts of rape earlier this year in a Los Angeles courtroom, according to Deputy D.A. Reinhold Mueller of the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office.

Masterson received the maximum “aggregate” penalty for the crimes, Mueller said.

