Hear what lawyers had to say after Masterson's rape sentencing
(CNN) — A court sketch of Danny Masterson shows the actor blowing a kiss to his wife, Bijou Phillips, after he was sentenced on Thursday to 30 years to life in prison for his conviction on two rape counts.

The life of “That ’70s Show” star has been under a microscope since he was initially charged in 2020. Masterson has maintained his innocence and plans to appeal his case.